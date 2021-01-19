US death toll from the coronavirus tops 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

Related to this story
An Orlando, Florida, server used a sign to secretly communicate with a boy, and police are crediting her with saving him from his abusive parents.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she plans to introduce a measure to impeach Biden on his first full day in office next week.
President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial assistance.
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
The FBI's massive undertaking to review 25,000 troops underscores fears that some people assigned to protect the city could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs. No threats are apparent yet.
President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.
Your Monday morning headlines: Get the latest on the inauguration; another Twitter suspension; NFL's final 4 has two great QB matchups. Plus today's weather, history, birthdays and more.
There's a lot that has to happen before Biden's plan — which is chock-full of measures long favored by Democrats — becomes law. Here's a closer look.
How and when will you get vaccinated? How do these vaccines even work? Here are answers to some of the most common COVID-19 vaccine concerns and the latest information on the virus' spread.
Officer Eugene Goodman isn't saying whether he thinks he saved the Senate. But the video speaks volumes.