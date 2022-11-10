 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% in October from year earlier

Consumer Prices

FILE - A customer readies to pump gas at this Ridgeland, Miss., Costco, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious.

Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the Labor Department said Thursday. The year-over-year gain was the smallest since January. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, “core” inflation rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September.

The numbers were all lower than economists had expected.

Even with last month’s tentative easing of inflation, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep raising interest rates to try to stem persistently high price increases. Many economists warn, though, that in continuing to aggressively tighten credit, the Fed is likely to cause a recession by next year. Full story:

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

