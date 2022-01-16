Circuit used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank the metropolitan areas with the most delivery drivers. This was determined by using the estimated number of delivery driver jobs per 1,000 total jobs.
US cities with the most delivery drivers per capita
- Leesa Davis, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A South Dakota man is facing a felony drug charge after his mother unknowingly served his marijuana-laced brownies to a group of seniors, officials say.
For the first time in half a year, U.S. families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit. A closer look at the impact.
Here's what you need to know about masks like N95s, where to get them and how to use them safely.
Researchers from Oregon State University published a study suggesting cannabis compounds known as hemp can prevent coronavirus from entering human cells.
See the surveillance video that was used to identify an 18-year-old New Mexico woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster.
Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. It wasn't clear how many people were in the building.
The tests will be provided at no cost, including no shipping fee. The White House said "tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering."
Things to know today: Biden will endorse filibuster change for voting rights; the latest from Bob Saget's death; Georgia beats Alabama for college football title. Get caught up.
A winter storm is sweeping across the U.S., from the Northwest through the Upper Midwest and threatening severe weather in the heart of the South. Get the latest forecast.
After doing damage, the passenger attempted to jump out of a window, the airline's spokesperson said.