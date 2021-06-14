US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy

Charles Camosy, a professor of theological and social ethics at Fordham University, empathized with the desire of some bishops to clarify Catholic teaching on Communion.

“If one persists in mortal sin, without confession, then one is not sufficiently united to the Church in order to take the sacrament,” Camosy said via email. He predicted that any eventual USCCB document would encourage local pastors and bishops to enforce this rule, but not seek to make it mandatory.

He also suggested some bishops might want to expand the discussion beyond abortion — for example, citing acts of racism as possible grounds for exclusion from Communion.

The debate is overshadowing the rest of this week's agenda, which has been criticized by some Catholic commentators for failing to address such issues as racism, economic inequality, voting rights and climate change.

One item up for consideration is adoption of a pastoral framework for youth and young adult ministry — a timely topic given the U.S. church’s struggles to ease a priest shortage by drawing more young men into seminary.