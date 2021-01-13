US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

"The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight," Montgomery's attorney, Kelley Henry, said in a statement. "Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame."

"The government stopped at nothing in its zeal to kill this damaged and delusional woman," Henry said. "Lisa Montgomery's execution was far from justice."

It came after hours of legal wrangling before the Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to move forward. Montgomery was the first of the final three federal inmates scheduled to die before next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to discontinue federal executions.

In a separate ruling Tuesday, which the government can still seek to overturn, another federal judge halted the scheduled executions later this week of Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs. Johnson, convicted of killing seven people related to his drug trafficking in Virginia, and Higgs, convicted of ordering the murders of three women in Maryland, both tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

The men's attorneys argued that lung damage caused by the coronavirus would make it more likely that the lethal injection would cause them severe pain. If they aren't executed before Biden becomes president, they may likely never be put to death.