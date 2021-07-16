US border encounters of migrant families rise despite heat

The new numbers show slightly more than a third of the 188,829 people encountered at the border in June had unsuccessfully tried to cross at least one other time in the previous 12 months.

The CBP last month expelled 104,907 people under the pandemic powers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection since October has offered an exception to that order for children traveling alone and announced Friday it would allow the exception to stand following a review, allowing those minors to avoid deportation. The CDC said it determined there is sufficient infrastructure in place to protect the children, caregivers, and local communities in the U.S. from the virus.

The number of single adults encountered at the border fell in June, but they were the largest group of people trying to cross. Encounters with children traveling alone increased by 8% last month, to 15,253, compared with 14,137 in May. June's figure is still well below the high of 18,663 unaccompanied children encountered in March by the Border Patrol, which began publishing numbers in 2009.

The number of children in CBP custody fell to 832 on June 30 from 5,767 at its peak on March 29.