US border agents get help on custody work, return to field

“This is a very, very good program. It is a very necessary program," said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, a labor union representing many of the nearly 20,000 agents. "It’s a program that will allow us to get more agents in the field.”

U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragan, a Los Angeles Democrat, told the members of the second graduating class in June that they were “pioneers.” She saw the need for their skills in April while visiting a holding facility in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings from Mexico to the U.S.

Unaccompanied children were held at the facility for days, unable to call their parents, Barragan said. “Agents were working around the clock to process the children quickly, but they needed help,” she told the graduating class.

The need is especially acute during periodic spikes at the U.S.-Mexico border, including ones seen in 2014, 2019 and again this year. The coordinator positions are for 13 months, renewable up to four years.