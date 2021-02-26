US bombs Iran-backed militia; House votes today on COVID-19 relief; Prince Harry raps 'Fresh Prince'

Today is Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: US airstrike in Syria targets facilities belonging to Iran-backed militia; House votes on virus relief bill today after minimum wage increase dealt blow in Senate; and Prince Harry raps "Fresh Prince."

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Militia official: US strike in Syria kills 1, wounds several

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S. airstrike in Syria targeted facilities belonging to a powerful Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group, killing one of their militiamen and wounding a number of others, an Iraqi militia official said Friday.

The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.