US bars are dropping Russian vodka, promoting Ukrainian brands instead

FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013.
AP Photo/Scott Eisen, file
Some bars and liquor stores think they've found a potent way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They're pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.
"I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,'' said Bob Quay, owner of Bob's Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.''
So he rid his shelves of the old Soviet brand Stolichnaya and started promoting Ukraine's Vektor. "We have a sign above it that says: Support Ukraine.''
Keep scrolling for a photo gallery of protests against Russia's invasion
Quay announced the move on Facebook, and "it blew up. We've got people coming in who've never been in the bar before.''
Stoli, owned by the Russian-born tycoon Yuri Shefler, is actually made in Latvia. On its website, Stoli Group says it "stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people."
The Southern Spirits liquor store in Indian Land, South Carolina, is doing a booming business in the Ukrainian vodka Kozak after pulling Russian brands off its shelves.
"It's selling out a lot faster than we thought,'' said general manager Drew Podrebarac. "It's been awesome.''
The Magic Mountain ski resort in Londonderry, Vermont, posted a video on Twitter showing an employee pouring Stolichnaya down the drain and saying: "Sorry, we don't serve Russian products here.''
Governors entered the fray, too. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state's Commerce Department to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio (under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard). New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order requiring state liquor outlets to remove Russian-made and branded alcohol.
In Canada, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario on Friday announced that "all products produced in Russia will be removed from LCBO channels,'' including 679 of its stores across the province. It also promised to accept the return of any Russian products and declared that it "stands with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community here in Ontario."
In Grand Rapids, Quay said he may never sell Russian products again. And he's taken another step: "I've ordered a Ukrainian flag, and that will be going up next week.''
Photos: Protests around the world decry Russia's invasion of Ukraine
People including Ukrainians hold banners as they protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
Burhan Ozbilici
Women help hold up a Ukrainian national flag as they protest against Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo'/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
FILE - People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a demonstration in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Ukrainians in the United States are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies, and attending demonstrations. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Damian Dovarganes
A man gestures during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in front of the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (Beate Oma Dahle/NTB via AP)
Beate Oma Dahle
FILE - Protesters in support of Ukraine gather at the Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Ukrainians in the United States are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies, and attending demonstrations. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Jose F. Moreno
A demonstrator holds up a placard during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Athens, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters hold placards during a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian embassy in Athens, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Yorgos Karahalis
People gather to demonstrate in Duomo Square, Milan, Italy, Friday Feb. 25, 2022, following the Russian attack of Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Claudio Furlan
Members of the anti-war organization "Women in Black" hold banners during a protest against the Russian invasion, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Besides Belarus, Serbia is the only other European state that has so far failed to specifically denounce the Russian intervention in Ukraine or join international sanctions against Moscow. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
People photograph the Eiffel Tower, lighted with the colors of Ukraine, Friday, Feb.25, 2022 in Paris. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Adrienne Surprenant
A girl holds a placard during a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian embassy in Athens, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Yorgos Karahalis
A Ukrainian protester, living in Cyprus, wipes her eyes while holding a painted Ukrainian flag during a protest outside the Presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Petros Karadjias
Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
A protester holds a banner during a protest against the Russian invasion, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Besides Belarus, Serbia is the only other European state that has so far failed to specifically denounce the Russian intervention in Ukraine or join international sanctions against Moscow. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
A member of the anti-war organization "Women in Black" holds a banner during a protest against the Russian invasion, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Besides Belarus, Serbia is the only other European state that has so far failed to specifically denounce the Russian intervention in Ukraine or join international sanctions against Moscow. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
A Ukrainian embassy official lights a candle amidst flowers placed at the gate of the embassy in the memory of those who lost their lives during Russian invasion, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. As the fighting continued in Ukraine, several organizations held protest demonstrations in the Indian capital for a second day on Saturday, demanding an end to the Russian aggression and pressing the Indian government to evacuate thousands of Indians, mostly students, stranded there. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
A Ukrainian protester, living in Cyprus, waves two Ukraine flags during a protest outside the Presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Petros Karadjias
Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with a painting depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin at a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile offered renewed assurance Saturday that the country's military would stand up to the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
A demonstrator with the Ukrainian flag painted on her face takes part in a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile offered renewed assurance Saturday that the country's military would stand up to the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
People hold a giant Ukrainian flag during a protest against the Russian invasion in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Besides Belarus, Serbia is the only other European state that has so far failed to specifically denounce the Russian intervention in Ukraine or join international sanctions against Moscow. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
People including Russians living in Japan raise placards to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Masanobu Kumagai/Kyodo News via AP)
Masanobu Kumagai
A mother and child with Ukrainian flags painted on their faces during a rally in support of Ukraine, outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
David Cliff
A woman holds a placard with the rainbow colors and the word in Russian: Peace, during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
People gather during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
An activist of Socialist Unity Center of India (Marxist) burns a cutout of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden during a protest against Russian invasion on Ukraine, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. As the fighting continued in Ukraine, several organizations held protest demonstrations in the Indian capital for a second day on Saturday, demanding an end to the Russian aggression and pressing the Indian government to evacuate thousands of Indians, mostly students, stranded there. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Bikas Das
A woman holds flags with the peace symbol and a peace dove in the national colors of Ukraine in Osnabrueck, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. A prayer for peace in St. Mary's Church later leads to a silent march against Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
Friso Gentsch
People hold a huge Ukrainian national flag during a protest in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian General Consulate in Narva, Estonia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Sergei Stepanov)
Sergei Stepanov
People including Ukrainians, protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
Burhan Ozbilici
A woman holds an Ukrainian flag after a prayer service for peace and safety in Ukraine at Saint Nicholas Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
A group of Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters hold posters to protest against the invasion of Russia in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in front of the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying
A group of Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters hold posters and Ukraine National Flag to protest against the invasion of Russia in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in front of the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying
Members of the Ukrainian community and others gathered at the state Capitol to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a rally in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a demonstration in Santa Monica, Calif, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
A man holds a placard showing images of Adolf Hitler and Russian President Vladimir Putin with messages that read in Spanish: “Crazy man, 20th century, denied the existence of the Hebrew nation”, left, and “Crazy man, 21st century, denies the existence of the Ukrainian nation”, during a protest outside the Russian embassy against Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A woman holds up a Ukrainian national flag during a protest against Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo'/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
FILE - Ivan Kalashnyk holds his wife Kate Kalashnyk, who moved together from Ukraine two years earlier to the Seattle area, as they participate in a demonstration in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Seattle. Ukrainians in the United States are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies, and attending demonstrations. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Elaine Thompson
A protestor holds a Ukraine flag during a demonstration against Russia's military intervention in Ukraine at the Sol square in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Protestors take part in a demonstration against Russia's military intervention in Ukraine at Sol square in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
A small group protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine leave Lafayette Park after the Secret Service orders the park closed because a pro-Ukrainian man and a counter protestor got in a fist fight in front of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a demonstration in Santa Monica, Calif, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
People show posters that read, "Stop the war, No more Hiroshima, No more Nagasaki, No nukes, No war," during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as they gather at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Eriko Noguchi/Kyodo News via AP)
Eriko Noguchi
Demonstrators hold placards reading "I stand with Ukraine" or "Stop Putin" during a demonstration at Odeonsplatz against Russia's attack on Ukraine, Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Tobias Hase/dpa via AP)
Tobias Hase
People hold a giant Ukrainian flag during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in front of the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (Beate Oma Dahle/NTB via AP)
Beate Oma Dahle
