US appeals court: Supervised injection site defies drug law

“We know that vulnerable people are living on the edge. It doesn’t take much of a disruption, let alone a pandemic, to really push them over,” said Goldfein, who said Safehouse would continue to press its legal fight.

“We remain confident that the law was not designed for Americans to stand by silently as their brothers and sisters die," she said.

Under the Safehouse plan, people could bring drugs to the clinic-like setting, use them in a partitioned bay and get medical help if they overdose. They would also have access to counseling, treatment and other health services.

Supporters include Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, both Democrats.

McSwain went to court himself to challenge the proposal, a move top prosecutors typically reserve only for the highest-priority cases. He called Tuesday's ruling “consistent with Congress’s intent to protect American neighborhoods from the scourge of concentrated drug use.”

It’s not clear how long McSwain will remain in the post after President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20. The case, for now, returns to District Judge Gerald A. McHugh for further action. Safehouse organizers could also the full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court to hear the case.