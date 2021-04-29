US appeals court listens to Tennessee abortion ban arguments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday quizzed the defense presented by Tennessee's attorneys of the state's sweeping abortion ban, focusing particular attention on how prohibiting the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy would not be a considered an unfair burden.

“Something like 80% of women have abortions after the time when normally a heartbeat is able to be detected,” said Judge Karen Nelson Moore during Thursday's hearing. “If something like 80% of women can’t get abortions because a heartbeat has been detected, yet they want an abortion, why isn’t that a substantial obstacle to them having an abortion?”

Sarah Campbell, special assistant to Tennessee’s attorney general, countered that the state's ban prohibits abortion at various cascading gestational ages. The law states that if the six-week ban is deemed unconstitutional — a time frame when most people don't know they're pregnant — then the ban would begin at various other gestational stages.

Campbell argued the state is focused on drawing a line at 15 weeks.

“(At) that point there is a growing medical consensus that an unborn child is capable of experiencing of not only having pain but perceiving pain at that point in time,” she said. “The state has an interest in preventing that pain.”