On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The United States has announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people. The package is aimed at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine.

» China is calling for a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

» Severe weather continues to move across the nation. Snowstorms are hitting California with winter weather also spread across the Great Plains and Northeast.

» Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is testifying he cooperated with police investigating the killings of his wife and son in every way except mentioning the last time he saw them alive.

» A chunk of weather-beaten flotsam that washed up on a New York shoreline last fall has piqued the interest of experts who say it is likely part of the famous shipwreck SS Savannah.

» Publisher Penguin Random House says it will publish “classic” unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl’s children’s novels, after criticism of cuts and rewrites intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.

» Russia has launched a rescue ship for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride sprang a dangerous leak at the International Space Station.

» Tensions over Russia's war on Ukraine have flared at meetings of finance ministers from Group of 20 nations and central bank chiefs in India.

» The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose last month at its fastest pace since June, an alarming sign that price pressures remain entrenched in the U.S. economy and could lead the Fed to keep raising interest rates well into this year.