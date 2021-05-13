US agents encounter more single adults crossing border

Hoping to recalibrate staffing, the Border Patrol Academy recently graduated its first class of employees devoted to preparing court documents, freeing up more agents to work in the field. They are assigned to the busiest corridors in Texas but their limited numbers mean they're unlikely to make much immediate impact.

Meanwhile, authorities encountered 17,171 children traveling alone in April, down 9% from 18,960 in March but well above the previous high of 11,475 reported in May 2019 by the Border Patrol, which began publishing numbers in 2009.

Border Patrol encounters with families fell in similar proportion to unaccompanied children — down 10% to 48,226 from 53,406 in March. Barely one in three family encounters resulted in expulsion.

In La Joya, a 15-year-old girl said she left her native Honduras without her parents or siblings in hopes of an education and eventually a job to help her family back home. She traveled for a month and a half and arrived at the baseball field with a larger group of migrants, sporting a black T-shirt with a phrase in English she did not understand: “Women Move Mountains.”

“I wanted a better future for me and my family. I want to study and work,” she said, adding that her uncle and aunt in New York offered to open their home to her.