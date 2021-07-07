US agency offers $307 million for rural water projects

OHKAY OWINGEH PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue up to $307 million in grants and low-interest loans in an effort to modernize rural water infrastructure, officials announced Wednesday.

“Every community needs safe, reliable and modern water and wastewater systems,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement ahead of a tour at a small wastewater treatment plant run by an Indigenous tribe in New Mexico.

The grants are aimed at towns with less than 10,000 people in 34 states and the territory of Puerto Rico.

In New Mexico, the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo north of Santa Fe will receive a $610,000 loan and a $1.6 million grant to improve its wastewater treatment plant. Federal officials say it will allow the tribe to extend service to over 1,000 residents who are disconnected by treating 33% more water each day.

Vilsack was scheduled to tour the treatment plant with Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who serves a majority Hispanic and Native American district.