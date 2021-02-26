Upon further review: OSU trademark challenge reinstated

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel has reinstated Ohio State University's trademark challenge to an online marketplace involving items with Buckeye-related images such as that of former championship-winning football coach Urban Meyer.

The three judges said that, unlike online third-party sales conduits such as Amazon and eBay, Redbubble Inc. is more than “just a passive facilitator.” The Cincinnati-based appeals court ruling Thursday stated that Redbubble interweaves its brand with products, and enabled “creation of goods bearing OSU’s marks that would not have otherwise existed but for Redbubble."

The website for Redbubble, founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2006, says it gives independent artists and designers a way to connect with fans globally. The company didn't respond immediately Friday to an email seeking comment on the ruling.

Ohio State has long made protecting its trademarks a high priority. The court ruling said OSU-licensed products have generated more than $100 million over the last seven years. It had sent a cease-and-desist order to Redbubble in 2017, but no agreement was reached and the items it objected to continued to be sold.