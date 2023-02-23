Here's a look at top stories for today, Feb. 23.

The Ohio toxic train wreck was '100% preventable'

Federal investigators released a spate of new details Thursday about the fiery train derailment that spewed toxic chemicals and wreaked havoc in East Palestine, Ohio.

The initial fire started Feb. 3 when a Norfolk Southern rail car carrying plastic pellets was heated by a hot axle, said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board.

The temperature of the bearing increased as the train passed two wayside defect detectors — but it wasn't high enough to trigger an audible alarm message until it passed a third detector, Homendy said.

She said the threshold for those detectors is set by the railroad. Investigators have not identified any track defects nor issues with the wayside defect detectors, Homendy said.

A total of 38 train cars derailed in East Palestine, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. They included "11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials that subsequently ignited, fueling fires" that damaged a dozen cars that didn't derail, the NTSB said in a preliminary report Thursday.

Five of those derailed train cars were carrying 115,580 gallons of vinyl chloride, according to the report. Vinyl chloride can increase the risk of cancer and is highly flammable.

Those five cars "continued to concern authorities because the temperature inside one tank car was still rising," indicating a polymerization reaction which could result in an explosion, the report said. To help prevent a deadly explosion of vinyl chloride, crews released the toxic chemical into a trench and burned it off three days after the derailment.

The new revelations came after residents who have reported health problems since the toxic train wreck lambasted Norfolk Southern's CEO and after calls for Norfolk Southern to buy the homes of residents who don't feel safe.

Among the other details in the NTSB's initial report:

• While no cause of the derailment has been released, investigators are focusing on one car's wheel set and bearing. Video of the train before the derailment showed what appeared to be an overheated wheel bearing, the report said. Footage showed sparks flying from underneath the train.

• One wheel bearing's temperature reached a "critical" level — 253 degrees Fahrenheit above the ambient temperature — and prompted an audible alarm that instructed "the crew to slow and stop the train to inspect a hot axle," the report says.

• The train's engineer applied the train's brakes and additional braking after the alert of an overheating axle, the reports states.

The derailment was "100% preventable," Homendy said. "We call things accidents — there is no accident. Every single event that we investigate is preventable."

But she said there is no evidence the train's crew "did anything wrong."

