 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Updates: 3 more dead found in Florida condo rubble after demolition
0 comments
alert

Updates: 3 more dead found in Florida condo rubble after demolition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead was fully demolished late Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. local time, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Three victims have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed condominium as crews resumed their search following the demolition of the remaining part of the building.

The victims were recovered Monday morning, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members, raising the death toll to 27 people. More than 115 people remain unaccounted for.

Rescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the building in a plume of dust.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press that the demolition went “exactly as planned” around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tales of survivors continue to emerge: Deven Gonzalez was conscious when the building collapsed and throughout her traumatic rescue, her coach said. She remembers the details vividly and is having trouble sleeping, haunted by nightmares.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida condo demolished in late-night operation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News