Updates: 3 more dead found in Florida condo rubble after demolition

The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead was fully demolished late Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. local time, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Three victims have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed condominium as crews resumed their search following the demolition of the remaining part of the building.
The victims were recovered Monday morning, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members, raising the death toll to 27 people. More than 115 people remain unaccounted for.
Rescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the building in a plume of dust.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press that the demolition went “exactly as planned” around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tales of survivors continue to emerge: Deven Gonzalez was conscious when the building collapsed and throughout her traumatic rescue, her coach said. She remembers the details vividly and is having trouble sleeping, haunted by nightmares.
Photos: Explosives bring down rest of Florida condo
Explosive charges begin as demolition teams bring down the unstable remainder of the Champlain Towers South condo building, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The work to demolish the remains had suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said Sunday it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.
Wilfredo Lee
Wilfredo Lee
Demolition workers will bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching storm that has heightened concerns that the structure could crumble dangerously on its own, officials said Saturday.
Lynne Sladky
The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished more than a week after it partially collapsed, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
Lynne Sladky
Wilfredo Lee
Wilfredo Lee
Lynne Sladky
Lynne Sladky
Search and rescue personnel remove remains on a stretcher as they work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Workers transport a stretcher with remains extricated from the rubble, near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Workers use a rope to hoist the plastic roof during construction of a structure near the media area on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Surfside, Fla., as plans for the demolition of Champlain Towers were being brought forward over safety concerns due to approaching storm. Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.
Carl Juste
An FWC officer requests a beachgoer to leave the area while patrolling behind the collapsed Champlain Towers South, as the recovery operation slowed down and the prepping for its demolishing has begun, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Miami-Dade Police placed a perimeter about a block south and two blocks north restricting any foot traffic near the site on Sunday. A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night.
Carl Juste
Members of the Florida Task Force 8 leave an autograph shirt signed by team members pinned to the memorial site fence on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night.
Carl Juste
Members of the Florida Task Force 8 gather at the memorial site to pin an autograph shirt signed by team members on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night.
Carl Juste
