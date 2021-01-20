 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Photos from the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris
0 comments
spotlight AP

UPDATED: Photos from the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, summoning American resilience to confront a historic confluence of crises and urging people to come together to end an “uncivil war” in a nation deeply divided after four tumultuous years

Declaring that “democracy has prevailed,” Biden took the oath at a U.S. Capitol that had been battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks earlier.

More history was made at his side, as Kamala Harris became the first woman to be vice president. The former U.S. senator from California is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency and the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

Here's a collection of photos from Inauguration Day:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Harris inspect troops from Capitol steps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News