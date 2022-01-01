Update: Nearly 1,000 homes burned in Colorado wildfire

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that erupted Thursday. Officials had previously estimated at least 500 homes were destroyed and said two people were missing.

Authorities had said earlier no one was missing in the area hit by Thursday's blaze, but Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said Saturday they were now trying to find two people who were later reported as unaccounted for after sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and other officials located hundreds of people who initially were reported missing. She declined to provide details on the two, where they were last seen, or efforts to find them, and attributed the error to confusion inherent when agencies are scrambling to manage an emergency.