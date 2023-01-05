Update: Damar Hamlin shows 'remarkable improvement'; sources say he's awake, holding hands

BUFFALO — The good news on Damar Hamlin took another step forward Thursday morning.
The Buffalo Bills released the following statement:
“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making stead progress.
“We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”
Hamlin's agent Rob Butler told CNN that Hamlin is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital.
Hamlin has been in the intensive care unit at UC Medical Center since Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Bengals.
Hamlin’s agents at the Agency 1 Athlete Management Group in Deerfield Beach, Fla., sent out a statement, “Damar has made substantial improvement overnight. We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors and hospital staff and everyone who has played a role in this process.”
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)
Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also posted a message on his Twitter account that said Hamlin “is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement.”
The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Photos: Fans gather in support of Damar Hamlin
Brandon Metzger lights candles before a prayer vigil for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel, right, pauses during a timeout salute to former University of Pittsburgh football player Damar Hamlin, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
People pray during a prayer vigil for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during the Bill's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
A painting that shows the number of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is illuminated by candles during a prayer vigil outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
A sign and roses left in support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin are seen outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Bills fans and community members gather outside Highmark Stadium for a prayer circle for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Thurman Thomas, left, and Patti Thomas, right, listen during a prayer circle for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buffalo Sabres players walk towards the locker room upon arriving wearing shirts in support of Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin before an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
A scoreboard at Great American Ballpark displays a photo of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Football fans gather outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Buffalo Bills fans and community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin collapsed Monday while going into cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was sedated and in critical condition Tuesday. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
A person holds a Buffalo Bills candle during a a candlelight vigil for Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin collapsed Monday while going into cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was sedated and in critical condition Tuesday. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
A person holds an electric candle during a vigil for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin collapsed Monday while going into cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was sedated and in critical condition Tuesday. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buffalo Bills fans and community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
