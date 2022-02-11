Update: 9 officers hurt in 'ambush,' shootout at Phoenix home

Shown is the scene near where five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, including four who were shot while trying to take a baby to safety, Police Chief Jeri Williams said.
By JACQUES BILLEAUD and PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home early Friday, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that had been placed outside.
In all, five officers were shot, including four who were wounded while trying to take the baby to safety. Four more officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said.
All were expected to survive, and the baby was unharmed, police said.
The most seriously injured officer was the first to arrive at the home, around 2:15 a.m., following a report of a woman shot. He was invited inside, Williams said.
"As he approached the doorway, the suspect ambushed him with a gun and shot him several times," Williams said. "That officer was able to get back and get away to safety."
Another man later came outside the home holding a baby in a carrier and placed it just outside the front door. He raised his hands to surrender while backing away from the house.
