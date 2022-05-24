 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: 15 killed in Texas school shooting; gunman dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school.

Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

This is a breaking news update. AP's original story is below:

