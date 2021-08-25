Up to 10,000 refugees expected to come through Wisconsin

“It sounds like the first group of people that arrived are just relieved to have been able to escape Afghanistan. They won the lottery, they’re here in America,” he said. “The vast majority are here wanting what we want, the opportunity to raise their families in safety and security, with opportunity.”

But Johnson faulted President Joe Biden's administration, saying its assurances about the vetting process was putting “lipstick on a pig.”

“Maybe they’re taking biometrics, but you need biometrics taken beforehand that you can compare them to,” he said. “It would be nice if we knew everyone even just had an identification card, but I’m hearing they don’t.”

State Rep. Tony Kurtz, who is a veteran, said it’s important to get the Afghans who worked alongside the U.S. out of Afghanistan.

“The vast majority of them are here for the right reason, but all it takes is one and we’ve got to make sure we do our due diligence,” he said. “We need to take time, once they get out of harm’s way, to make sure we’re getting the right people and doing the proper vetting.”