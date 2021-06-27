Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall

As a heat wave cooked Portland on Friday, June 25, 2021, water-seekers took to the Willamette River for relief. Jet skis, speed boats, paddle-boards, sailors and beachgoers could be seen stretching from the Hawthorne Bridge to the south of Ross Island.
People gather at the Sandy River Delta, in Ore., to cool off during the start of what should be a record-setting heat wave on June 25, 2021. The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days.
Carl Goodwin, manager of Seattle Sausage, takes a water break while selling bottles of water to baseball fans leaving the Mariners game on a warm Wednesday afternoon, June 23, 2021, in the SoDo neighborhood of Seattle. Forecasts say extreme heat will roast the Puget Sound region from Saturday through Monday.
Sarah O'Sell transports her new air conditioning unit to her nearby apartment on a dolly in Seattle on Friday, June 25, 2021. O'Sell snagged one of the few AC units available at the Junction True Value Hardware as Pacific Northwest residents brace for an unprecedented heat wave that has temperatures forecasted in triple-digits.
A family orders ice cream at a food truck on Friday, June, 25, 2021, in the Sellwood neighborhood of Portland, Ore. The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days.
A chalk drawing on the sidewalk in a residential neighborhood in Southeast Portland, Ore., Friday, June 25, 2021, represents a funny take on how hot the temperature is supposed to be during the weekend. The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days.
Grant Holloway wins the first heat in the men's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.
Thea DeBroux , left to right, Matthew Ryan, Anna Matsumoto and Maia Buswell enjoy the water at Lake Union Park, Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Seattle. The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday and braced for even hotter weather through the weekend as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out up to 30 degrees above normal.
Heat waves distort a street scene in the Sodo neighborhood of Seattle on Wednesday., June 23, 2021. It's been an unseasonably hot June in the Seattle area, and warmer temperatures are on the way, forecast to last into next week.
The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday and braced for even hotter weather through the weekend as a historic heat wave hits Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out up to 30 degrees above normal.
As a heat wave cooked Portland, Ore., on Friday, June 25, 2021, water-seekers took to the Willamette River for relief. Jet skis, speed boats, paddle-boards, sailors and beachgoers could be seen stretching from the Hawthorne Bridge to the south of Ross Island.
As a heat wave cooked Portland on Friday, June 25, 2021, water-seekers took to the Willamette River for relief. Jet skis, speed boats, paddle-boards, sailors and beachgoers could be seen stretching from the Hawthorne Bridge to the south of Ross Island.
Cody Miller, with the Salem Fire Department, waits in his truck near a digital sign tracking the day's temperatures during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Salem Fire Department paramedics respond to a heat exposure call at a cooling center during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Paramedics Cody Miller, left, and Justin Jones respond to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Salem Fire Department Capt. Matt Brozovich, left, and Falck Northwest ambulance personnel help treat a man experiencing heat exposure at a cooling center during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Cody Miller, right, with the Salem Fire Department, along with Falck Northwest ambulance personnel, treats a man experiencing heat exposure at a cooling center during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Salem Fire Department paramedics and employees of Falck Northwest ambulances respond to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Salem Fire Department paramedics treat a restaurant worker who collapsed from heat exposure, in the back room of a restaurant during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
A paramedic with Falck Northwest ambulances treats a man experiencing heat exposure during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Salem Fire Department paramedic Justin Jones tries to stay cool after responding to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Salem Fire Department paramedics and employees of Falck Northwest ambulance service respond to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Salem Fire Department paramedics respond to a heat exposure call at a cooling center during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Ruby Gawlik, from left, Angela Tsai, Sage Leibenson and Jon Tsubota take to the water of Lake Union in the morning during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday.
A person rides on a paddle board on Lake Union during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday.
Vivian Unsay, left, Gene Unsay, right, back, of Guam look over Lake Union along with their son Francis Unsay of Seattle in the morning during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday.
Zach Kamran and Anna Denson take selfies from the top of a hill at Gas Works Park in the morning during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. Kamran said they will likely spend the rest of the day inside as the heat rises.
Members of a Seattle Tibetan Choelsum Bhumo dance group record a video for an upcoming virtual festival in the morning during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday.
Bicyclists ride across a pedestrian bridge in the morning to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Portland, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today.
People line the beach at George Rogers Park to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Lake Oswego, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today.
Kayakers paddle on the Clackamas River to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Oregon City, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today.
Justin Swanner and his dog Havoc swim in the Clackamas River to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Oregon City, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today.
Raegan Sack, 4, cools off at Max Patterson Park during a record setting heat wave in Gladstone, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today.
Hunter Sack, 7, runs through the water at Max Patterson park to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Gladstone, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today.
Kayakers paddle in the Willamette River near George Rogers Park to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Lake Oswego, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today.
People line the beach at George Rogers Park to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Lake Oswego, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today.
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous.
That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave that is hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits and breaking all-time high temperature records in places where many residents don’t have air conditioning.
Sunday’s forecasted temperature in Portland, Oregon — 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 Celsius) — would break the all-time temperature record of 108 degrees, set just a day earlier. The forecast calls for another 112-degree day on Monday.
The temperature was expected to rise to an all-time record of 104 F (40 C) at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday and surpass that to reach a blistering 111 F (43.9 C) on Monday, as the excessive heat warning continues for the region.
The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 F (38 C) are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday. Ontario, Oregon — a city near the Idaho border — could see at least a week of triple-digit temperatures, including a high of 109 F (42.8 C) on Wednesday, forecasters said.
Cities were reminding residents where pools, splash pads and cooling centers were available and urging people to stay hydrated, check on their neighbors and avoid strenuous activities.