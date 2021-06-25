University: Allegations against ex prof will be investigated

“It is essential to me that we obtain a truly independent report on the matter and that we be able to assure our campus community that sexual harassment and other misconduct will not be tolerated," Broderick wrote.

Bailey’s lawyer, Billy Gibbens, told The Virginian-Pilot earlier this month that the allegations are false and not worthy of publication.

Bailey faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and abuse before the Pilot's reporting on ODU. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times, the New Orleans Times-Picayune and the AP among others featured extensive, on-the-record quotes from former students of Bailey while he was a New Orleans middle school teacher in the 1990s.

The former students alleged a pattern of inappropriate behavior while he was a teacher, and that he later pursued sexual relationships. Two former students and book publishing executive Valentina Rice have alleged he assaulted them. Rice’s account first appeared in The New York Times and was confirmed by Rice to the AP.

In late April, Gibbens, Bailey's attorney, described the allegations as “false and unsubstantiated.”

