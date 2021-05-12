Univ of South Carolina president quits, says 'trust is lost'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The embattled president of the University of South Carolina resigned on Wednesday, days after he delivered a commencement address marred by allegations of plagiarism and a misidentification of the school itself.

In a news release, the school announced that the chairman of its board of trustees had accepted Bob Caslen's resignation, thanking him for his service.

Harris Pastides, Caslen's immediate predecessor who led the system for 11 years, will serve on an interim basis during a search for a permanent replacement, officials said.

The board last weekend refused Caslen's verbal resignation offer. It came as Caslen acknowledged taking two paragraphs without attribution from a speech by Adm. William McRaven, the Navy SEAL in charge of the mission to take out terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

Caslen, who delivered the address to graduates on Friday, had called that an oversight. He also referred to the school as the “University of California” during his remarks.