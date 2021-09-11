Unity a theme as 3 presidents commemorate 9/11 in New York

In between Biden visited the Shanksville memorial, he and his wife, Jill, walking with relatives of the crash victims into the grassy field where the jet crashed. He reflected on the need for unity when he dropped by the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department to deliver Bud Light and thank first responders who responded to the plane crash that Sept. 11.

“Everyone says, 'Biden, why do you keep insisting on trying to bring the country together?’’ the president told reporters. “That’s the thing that’s going to affect our well-being more than anything else.”

It is now Biden who shoulders the responsibility borne by his predecessors to prevent another strike. He must do that against fears of a rise in terrorism after the hasty U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, where those who planned the Sept. 11 attacks were sheltered.

But on a day when his nation recalled its shock and sorrow, Biden left the speech-making to others.

Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, spoke in Shanksville at the Flight 93 National Memorial, praising the courage of those passengers and the resilience of Americans who came together in the days after the attacks.