'United States of Al' puts war buddies on sitcom footing

The writing staff includes three Afghan Americans and an Afghan-born writer, Goetsch and Ferrari said. Besides relying on No One Left Behind and other groups as resources, word-of-mouth brought them former translators willing to share their experiences.

Equal care is taken with the character of Riley, the producers said. As volunteers with a Writers Guild program for veterans for two years, they knew it could be a valuable resource; half of the six writers on a recent script had been in the guild program.

Young, whose credits include “A Million Little Things” and “Suburgatory,” said he became close friends with veterans in recent years and gained a new appreciation for the struggle some have in adjusting to civilian life, including one vet in particular.

When the “United States of Al” pilot script came to him, Young realized he'd seen "this experience play out firsthand, and it would be such an honor to tell that story. And I felt such a responsibility to do it right, to do it justice.”

However the series is received after its debut, early criticism came from those taking issue with a rare Middle Eastern starring role going to someone of different ancestry.