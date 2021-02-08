Union leaders send Chicago schools reopening plan to members

The fight intensified in recent weeks as union members defied orders to return to in-person classes and Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged an immediate deal and threatened to punish teachers. During the house of delegate's Monday meeting, a majority of leaders also voted to show they have “no confidence” in the leadership of Lightfoot or the district.

Earlier in the day, Lightfoot acknowledged the difficulty of the talks.

"This has been a very tough process for everybody in the CPS ecosystem,” she told reporters during an unrelated news conference.

Union officials have argued CPS' earlier plan didn't do enough to keep teachers safe, even after the district spent about $100 million, including to buy air filters for classrooms and voluntary COVID-19 testing for teachers. CPS officials have said opening schools is safe and that remote learning isn’t working for all students, including many Black and Latino students who make up the majority of the district.