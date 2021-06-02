Union considers strike at meat plant that was virus hotspot

Union members will vote this week on the company's current contract offer. According to the union, the proposed contract starts employees off at $18 an hour and cuts a 15-minute break period. The union is pressing to start employees at $19 an hour, as well as avoid increases to employees’ health insurance premiums and allow more time for medical leave.

Smithfield Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If the contract is not approved, union members could then vote to consider striking, but that would not become an option until June 7, when a contract extension deadline expires.

Smithfield CEO Kenneth Sullivan has aggressively defended how the company handled the virus outbreak. Local union leaders have said that after the meatpacking plant shut down for several weeks last year amid the outbreak, the company implemented most of the measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it has maintained that workers are still at risk to the virus as they work shoulder-to-shoulder on butchering lines.

“While vaccinations are increasing in South Dakota, the COVID risks these frontline workers face are still here and Smithfield must recognize this reality," Motley said.

