Unending grief of COVID-19 deaths causing problems for some

“In my office I listen all day to unsolicited opinions and try not to engage, as it is unprofessional,” said Betsy Utnick, whose father, Sheldon Polan of Selden, New York, died in April 2020. She said she still cries every day because the grief has yet to subside.

Noreen Wasti knows the feeling. She lost her father to the illness caused by the coronavirus on Dec. 27 and is having a hard time going on.

Wasti, who writes and creates online content in New York, said she's unsure what it will take to get over the loss of Salman Wasti, 76, a retired biology professor from Glocester, Rhode Island.

“This has been the first time I’ve lost someone so dear to me, so I never had a map for grief nor really understood the magnitude. I always thought you’re sad for a few months and then you’re OK. I was so wrong," she said. "It hits in waves and those waves feel as severe as the day we lost him.”

With so many people hurting and little personal interaction for months because of pandemic health restrictions, social media has become the place where many connect to share stories of loved ones and loss. One private Facebook page dealing with COVID-19 losses has more than 10,000 members, and continuing grief is a constant thread of discussion.