Unemployment fraud audit creates fresh questions for Newsom

Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon said the new federal unemployment program created last year was the source of most of the fraud, with the Trump administration giving states little assistance to combat it. She pointed to actions Newsom has taken like creating a strike force in August to evaluate the agency and, more recently, a fraud task force. But she declined to directly answer questions about whether the governor was aware of identity theft issues, how often he met with the unemployment department's leadership in 2020 and who in his office was responsible for communicating with the department about problems.

The audit found the federal government warned the state at least three times in the early months of the pandemic to beef up its fraud protections. In May, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General warned California its surge of 2.9 million claims in March and April were likely tainted by at least $1.2 billion in fraud.

Still, the auditor found the state “continues to pay claims despite having evidence that they are very likely fraudulent.”

The Employment Development Department is under new leadership after the director retired in December. No department leaders were fired over the fraud.