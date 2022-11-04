 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Understanding weather, climate and what they mean for you | Behind the Headlines podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Host Teri Barr is talking with meteorologist Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and meteorologist Sean Sublette with the Richmond Times Dispatch in Richmond, Virginia.

Their discussion revolves around weather as a headline, starting with Hurricane Ian.

What have we learned more than a month later? Why are we still surprised about the path it took? How is climate change impacting decisions being made by some city leaders, including in coastal Atlantic City where Joe Martucci reported earlier this year on rising tide waters leading to school closures.

Finally: Winter is coming. What can we expect, and why?

Joe and Sean are part of a four-person weather team at Lee Enterprises, and produce their own weekly podcast, Across the Sky, which you can find on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

