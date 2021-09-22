Under pressure, Powell says Fed to revamp its trading rules

"The Fed cannot investigate itself, just like Wells Fargo cannot investigate itself," Kelleher said, referring to that bank's regulatory troubles in recent years. "Only an external independent investigation will have any credibility.”

A Fed spokesman said last week that the central bank is taking “a fresh and comprehensive look” at its trading policies. The investments in question were permitted under the Fed’s current rules, and Rosengren and Kaplan said that lawyers at their Fed banks had approved their trades. They have also both pledged to sell their holdings and to reinvest the proceeds into index funds and cash.

At his news conference Wednesday, Powell said Fed officials are subject to the central bank's own trading restrictions, on top of those that all federal agencies follow. Officials, for example, may not trade in the 10 days before a policymaking meeting, when it makes critical decisions about interest rates and other issues. They're also barred from owning bank stocks, because the Fed regulates the banking sector.

One likely change, Powell said, would be for the Fed to bar officials from owning any security that the central bank is itself buying. That's because the Fed's purchases can often — and are intended to — shore up the prices of such securities.