 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Uncovering the mysteries of ancient hurricanes | Across the Sky podcast

  • 0

We have a good understanding of hurricane seasons that took place over the past 100 years. But how many hurricanes were there hundreds or even thousands of years ago? Where did they strike? By analyzing sediment on the ocean floor, we're learning more about hurricane history than ever before.

Tyler Winkler, a postdoctoral researcher in oceanography for Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, is our guest and discusses the research he is conducting by unlocking the secrets of "blue holes" near The Bahamas.

You can read more about his research in a recent article he wrote for The Conversation: We’re decoding ancient hurricanes’ traces on the sea floor – and evidence from millennia of Atlantic storms is not good news for the coast

People are also reading…

Blue Hole

This photo taken by drone operator Pete van Hengstum off the coast of The Bahamas shows a blue hole, a source of information that can help unlock mysteries of ancient hurricanes.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News