Uncovering suicide, overdose statistics related to the COVID-19 pandemic | Behind the Headlines podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio
On this episode of Behind the Headlines, host Teri Barr is talking with David Wilcox, features editor for The Citizen in Auburn, New York, who realized rising suicide and overdose statistics tell another story about the COVID-19 pandemic.
People are also reading…
David had been interested in mental health numbers, both pre-pandemic and during the peak in 2020 and 2021, and you may be surprised by what his reporting uncovered.
David’s planning several follow-ups, including when to ask for help and how to be sure you get it.
You can catch up on David's work here:
- 'A perfect storm': Rising stats tell another story of COVID-19 in Cayuga County 5/11/2022
- With Cayuga County suicide rate still high, doctor urges mental health care 12/16/2021
Clear path: Auburn wellness center opens as COVID-19 drives need 11/3/2021
- As opioids drive overdose deaths, Cayuga County eyes task force 5/25/2021
- 'Our community is hurting': Cayuga County OD deaths, suicides rise in 2020 2/5/2022
- 'It's a struggle': Need for help in Cayuga County surges during COVID-19 3/13/2022
- Despite COVID-19 mental health crisis, Auburn support group dissolves 2/12/2021
- 'It scares me': Cayuga County's new drug problem during COVID-19 3/13/2022
- In Auburn, some numbers show COVID-19 impact more than others 10/12/2020
If you appreciate what we're doing with this program, we encourage you to invest in local journalism and support whichever newspaper serves your community.