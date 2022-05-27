Uncovering suicide, overdose statistics related to the COVID-19 pandemic | Behind the Headlines podcast

On this episode of Behind the Headlines, host Teri Barr is talking with David Wilcox, features editor for The Citizen in Auburn, New York, who realized rising suicide and overdose statistics tell another story about the COVID-19 pandemic.

David had been interested in mental health numbers, both pre-pandemic and during the peak in 2020 and 2021, and you may be surprised by what his reporting uncovered.

David’s planning several follow-ups, including when to ask for help and how to be sure you get it.

You can catch up on David's work here:

If you appreciate what we're doing with this program, we encourage you to invest in local journalism and support whichever newspaper serves your community.

