UNC trustees OK tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

But Hannah-Jones’ attorneys announced last week that she would not report for work without tenure, prompting a call by Student Body President Lamar Richards, who’s also a trustee, for the board to convene a special meeting no later than Wednesday.

Hannah-Jones said in a statement Wednesday evening that she was honored and grateful for the widespread support she received in her fight for tenure. She said the tenure issue is about more than just her.

“This fight is about ensuring the journalistic and academic freedom of Black writers, researchers, teachers, and students,” said Hannah-Jones, who didn't attend the meeting. “We must ensure that our work is protected and able to proceed free from the risk of repercussions, and we are not there yet.”

In a statement posted to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund website, Hannah-Jones didn’t immediately commit to coming to UNC.

“These last weeks have been very challenging and difficult and I need to take some time to process all that has occurred and determine what is the best way forward,′ she said.

After the vote, trustee Ralph W. Meekins Sr., issued a statement welcoming Hannah-Jones to the faculty.