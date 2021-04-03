Unaccompanied migrant kids may be housed on California base

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — The federal government may house unaccompanied migrant children on a California Army National Guard base in central California, officials said.

The Pentagon on Friday approved the use of Camp Roberts to temporarily house migrant children traveling alone, according to a defense official.

It was not immediately clear if or how many children could be placed at the camp, which is located along the Salinas River almost directly between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that the camp is “under active consideration.” The department has not yet finalized its decision.

“When HHS decides to activate an Emergency Influx Site for unaccompanied migrant children we will notify state and local authorities as well as members of Congress,” the department said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had requested the use of the base, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed Thursday.

The California National Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.