'Un(re)solved' exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

Laurin Paris, director of public relations with the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, uses her cell phone to scan the QR code from the PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved" in the museum's special exhibit room, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit opened Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platform allows the visitor to download both dialogue and text on each person listed as it examines the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.
Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, listens as she reads the cold case selection of Wharlest Jackson, a local NAACP leader who was killed in 1967 by a car bomb, from the PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved" in the museum's special exhibit room, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit opened Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platform examines the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.
Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, downloads the cold case selection of Wharlest Jackson, a local NAACP leader who was killed in 1967 by a car bomb, from the PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved" in the museum's special exhibit room, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit opened Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platform examines the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.
Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, searches for a specific cold case selection at the PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved" in the museum's special exhibit room, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit was opened on Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platform examines the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.
An interactive kiosk, left, sits across from the PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved" in the special exhibit room, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit was opened on Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platforms examine the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.
Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, speaks about the PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved" in the special exhibit room, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit was opened on Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platform examines the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An interactive exhibit in Mississippi prompts visitors to speak aloud the names of people who were killed in acts of racist violence in the United States during the civil rights era — incantations in a darkened room to honor some 150 men, women and children whose lives were cut short.
The names appear on lighted glass panels, backed by images of trees. Next to each name is a code that visitors can scan with their cellphones.
“Say his name to begin his story," or “Say her name to begin her story," says the recorded narrator, journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault, who made history in 1961 as one of the first Black students to enroll in the University of Georgia.
The traveling exhibit, “Un(re)solved,” was created by PBS Frontline with artist, filmmaker and technologist Tamara Shogaolu. It is on display until Oct. 24 at the Two Mississippi Museums in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History are under one roof and share a lobby, meeting areas and exhibit spaces.
The exhibit opened in Mississippi on Aug. 28 — 66 years to the day after Emmett Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, was abducted, tortured and killed in the Mississippi Delta after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman working in a country store. His mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago, and photos of his brutalized body became a catalyst for the civil rights movement.