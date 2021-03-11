UN expert: Myanmar junta 'murdered' at least 70 since coup

GENEVA (AP) — An independent U.N. rights expert on Thursday cited “credible reports” that Myanmar security forces have killed at least 70 people. He also pointed to growing evidence of crimes against humanity since last month’s coup, and upbraided the U.N. Security Council for a “wholly insufficient” response.

Thomas Andrews, an expert focusing on Myanmar, lamented the “horrible truth” that every time he issues a report on the situation, "the number of murders and arbitrary detentions in Myanmar becomes outdated.” He said the count of arbitrary detentions since the Feb. 1 coup had topped 2,000 as of Wednesday night.

“As of this moment, credible reports indicate that Myanmar security forces had murdered at least 70 people," he said.

Speaking to the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, Andrews said violence against protesters and even “people sitting peacefully in their homes” was rising. He said the junta was detaining dozens, sometimes hundreds, of people every day.

“It should come as little surprise that there is growing evidence that this same Myanmar military, led by the same senior leadership, is now engaging in crimes against humanity," he said, citing murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture and imprisonment against basic rules of international law.