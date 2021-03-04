UN envoy: Myanmar army is 'surprised' at opposition to coup

It aims for a national cease-fire agreement with all 21 ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, which Schraner Burgener said is going to be difficult as 10 have already taken a strong stand against the coup.

It also aims at stamping out COVID-19 and recovering business activity. It’s final task is holding new elections in a year.

Schraner Burgener said in her view the military’s “tactic” was to investigate members and leaders of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, prove they committed crimes like election fraud, treason or working with foreigners, and put them in prison.

“And then the NLD will be banned and then they will have new elections where they want to win, and then they can continue to stay in power,” she said.

“The army had told me the plan — to threaten the people, to make arrests and then the majority of the people would go home because they have fear,” Schraner Burgener said. Then the military “have the control back again,” and people will get used to the situation “and go back to business as usual.

She said the army is surprised by the opposition, which has been led by young people.