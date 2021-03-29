UN, Canada, Jamaica spearhead action to prevent debt crisis

Any increase in so-called special drawing rights will have to be signed off by other countries at the IMF’s spring meeting in April.

Stressing that the debt crisis is already “emerging,” Holness urged that the debt service suspension by the Group of 20 major economic powers, which has been extended through June, be further extended “to at least the end of this year, and ideally, to the end of 2022.”

“While recognizing that many low-income countries are at high risk of debt distress, there are several middle-income countries that are also at risk,” he said, urging the G20 to expand the debt service suspension to include vulnerable middle-income countries.

Holness also urged the establishment of a “mechanism” under which sovereign debtors and various creditors can negotiate agreements to restructure debts “in an orderly fashion, subject to agreed rules and procedures.” He said the mechanism should address “the longstanding problem of holdout creditors.”

The secretary-general said those who met Monday are not the decision-makers.