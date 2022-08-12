GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said.
The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
Perreault, 63, died about an hour later at the hospital from chest trauma, Willard said.
Beach umbrellas have a spiked end to help push them into the sand and their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they are not anchored properly, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The federal agency estimates about 3,000 people are injured by beach umbrellas every year.
U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia asked the safety agency to review safety rules for beach umbrellas and start a safety campaign after a Virginia woman was killed by an umbrella in 2016.
People are also reading…
- Farley crash kills two Cedar Falls residents
- Waterloo Schools may delve into uniform policy
- Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
- Parents arrested after child found wandering neighborhood twice
- Cedar Falls council holds rare hearing, backs decision to euthanize vicious dog
- Two arrested for lottery fraud
- WATCH NOW: Firefighters free dog pinned in semi rollover
- Waterloo man arrested for false imprisonment, sexual abuse
- Man sentenced in CashApp robbery
- Waterloo police subdue man with knife
- Hawkeye commit nears return home
- Store clerk recounts gunfire following argument over lighter price
- UPDATE: Juvenile charged after firing handgun Saturday night in Waterloo
- Two Cedar Valley boys named Kid Captains at Hawkeye games
- Motive still elusive in campground slaying
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Print Ads
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!