The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

There are reports that more migrants are on the move and will land in President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware.

A British official says around a quarter of a million people joined the huge queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall. The figure was released a day after Britain ended 10 days of national mourning for the late monarch.

Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating his 20th anniversary as ABC’s late-night host early, signing a three-year contract extension for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” His show debuted in January 2003, and the new deal means he will remain with it into the 2025-26 season.

After a year spent off air, the Golden Globe Awards are returning to NBC in January, when the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association will seek a primetime comeback. The 80th Golden Globes will be held January 10, airing both on NBC and Peacock.

Federal authorities have charged 47 people in what they're calling the largest fraud scheme yet to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by stealing and defrauding the government of $250 million.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are resisting independent arbiter Raymond Dearie's request for information about whether the seized records had been declassified, as Trump has maintained. In a letter to Dearie on Monday night, the lawyers said that issue could be part of Trump’s defense in the event of an indictment.

After bashing the proceedings on his web show, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has made his first appearance outside a courthouse in Connecticut where a jury will determine how much in damages he should pay for telling his audience the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones showed up and made comments outside, but left a short time later.

An influential health guidelines group says U.S. doctors should regularly screen adults for anxiety. It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms.