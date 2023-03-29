On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning that his nation must win a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning that his nation must win a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city. Otherwise, he says, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. Zelenskyy says Russia would use a victory in Bakhmut to its political advantage. Zelenskyy spoke in an interview with The Associated Press while traveling aboard a train across Ukraine. He says that if Russia takes Bakhmut, Putin would “sell this victory to the West” as well as China and Iran. Zelenskyy also invited the leader of China to visit Ukraine. China has long been aligned with Russia and has taken a position of neutrality in the war.
» Police say the Nashville school shooter legally bought seven firearms in recent years and hid the guns from their parents before killing three children and three adults at a Christian school.
» Economists for a California task force on potential reparations for Black residents estimate payouts could reach more than $800 billion for harm caused by policing and housing discrimination.
Black Californians owed $800B in reparations for decades of discrimination in housing, policing, economists tell panel
Black Californians owed $800B in reparations for decades of discrimination in housing, policing, economists tell panel.
» Authorities in Mexico say a U.S. tourist was shot in the leg by unidentified assailants at a resort town on Mexico's Caribbean coast.
» Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel makes its own decisions, rebuffing President Joe Biden’s suggestion that that the premier drop a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system.
People are also reading…
Biden and Netanyahu trade barbs over plan to weaken courts as Israel rejects 'pressure' from White House
Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu escalated a rare public dispute with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, rejecting "pressure" from the White House after Biden criticized his controversial efforts to weaken the Israeli judiciary.
» A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and another group led by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos have submitted fully financed bids for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder could very well sell the franchise before an investigation into his organization’s conduct can be complete. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said even if that’s the case, any report will be made public. Goodell said Tuesday at the league's annual meetings that the NFL is “committed to releasing the findings.” Snyder and the Commanders are still under investigation by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White. She was retained by the league to look into various aspects of the organization stemming from a congressional review into workplace misconduct. The review also included a referral to the Federal Trade Commission for potential business improprieties.