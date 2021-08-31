Ukraine's leader to talk with Biden on security, Russian gas

Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Ukraine's state-controlled Naftogaz oil and gas company, told The Associated Press that Ukraine would urge the U.S. to slap Nord Stream 2 with tougher sanctions.

“We’ll be very, very loud, because it’s a matter of national security for Ukraine, for the region, and we believe for the U.S. as well," Vitrenko said.

Ukraine has urged the U.S. and Germany to help pressure Moscow to prolong the current contract for transit of Russian gas via Ukraine that expires in 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held the door open for an extension, but noted that it would hinge on the European demand for Russian gas.

Ukrainian officials have argued that a U.S.-German agreement that offers some compensation for Ukraine isn’t enough.

“We continue underlining that Nord Stream 2 is not a matter of some kind of compensation program,” Vitrenko said. “It’s a security threat for Ukraine, because if there is no physical transit of gas through Ukraine, it increases the chance of a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine and it’s not in the interests of Ukraine, and it’s not in the interests of Europe, not in the interest of the U.S."

The Biden-Zelenskyy meeting, initially set for Tuesday, was pushed back a day due to developments in Afghanistan.