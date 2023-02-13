On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine is using up ammunition far faster than its allies can provide it just as Russia ramps up its military offensive.

» The White House is defending the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that it had no indication they were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month.

» In Turkey, rescuers cheered and clapped as a 13-year-old boy was pulled from earthquake rubble. Experts say the window for such rescues has nearly closed.

» President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the Capitol complex.

» The World Health Organization says Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of Marburg disease, saying the Ebola-related virus is responsible for at least nine deaths in the tiny Western African country.

» Few have navigated the turbulent politics of the Trump era like Nikki Haley. She once vowed not to step in the way if former President Donald Trump ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. But on Wednesday, she will become the first major Republican candidate to enter the race against him.

» More than four in ten Jews in the United States feel their status in America is less secure than it was a year earlier. That's according to a new survey by the American Jewish Committee.

» Vegans and vegetarians searching for love and companionship have their own dating app.

» Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionary factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.