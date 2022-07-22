 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ukraine, Russia sign U.N. deal to export grain on Black Sea

  • Updated
Turkey Ukraine Grain

FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten kilometres from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, on July 4, 2022. 

ISTANBUL (AP) — Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain — as well as Russian grain and fertilizer — ending a wartime standoff that had threatened food security around the globe.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed separate deals with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The ceremony was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea," Guterres said. "A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever."

"You have overcome obstacles and put aside differences to pave the way for an initiative that will serve the common interests of all," he said, addressing the Russian and Ukrainian representatives.

The latest Ukraine-Russia developments:

