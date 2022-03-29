 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ukraine, Russia open new talks; Will Smith apologizes; women's Final Four is set

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Another multi-day severe storm threat begins Tuesday, impacting some of the same areas that were devastated by last week's tornado outbreak. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the day-by-day forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Turkey Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, gives a speech to welcome the Russian, left, and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. 

Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending the fighting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.

Ahead of the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian president said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, and is open to compromise over the contested eastern region of Donbas — comments that might lend momentum to negotiations. But he warned the “ruthless war” continued, and even the negotiators assembled, Russian forces hit an oil depot in western Ukraine and a government building in the south.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the two sides that they had a “historic responsibility” to stop the fighting.

***

94th Academy Awards - Show

Will Smith, bottom, approaches presenter Chris Rock onstage before slapping him at the Oscars, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The day after slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and upending the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy and to viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”

The fallout from Smith’s actions during Sunday's ceremony continued Monday as Hollywood and the public continued to wrestle with a moment that stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith striking Rock, who had made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and said it would launch an inquiry.

Later in the day, Smith gave a stronger apology than he did in his best actor acceptance speech, which notably hadn't included an apology to Rock.

*** 

APTOPIX NCAA UConn NC State Basketball

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts in double overtime against NC State during the East Regional final college basketball game of the NCAA women's tournament, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. 

UConn, Stanford, SC, Louisville headed to women's Final Four

There will be plenty of familiar faces at the women's Final Four with Stanford, South Carolina, Louisville and UConn heading to Minneapolis.

With all the upsets that occurred during the women’s NCAA Tournament this year — a record number of double-digit seeds won — three No. 1 seeds and No. 2 seed UConn remain.

UConn has been the stalwart of the group, reaching the Final Four an eye-popping 14 straight times now. The team has been to a total of 21 national semifinals and won a record 11 championships. They'll face defending champion Stanford, which has been to 15 Final Fours. Louisville plays South Carolina in the first semifinal Friday night. The two schools are each playing in their fourth Final Four.

***

MORNING LISTEN

Well, The Oscars ... sure did happen! We've got a bunch of immediate reactions to all the good, the bad, and the surprisingly ugly stuff that went down, including some predictions about the changes the Academy Awards might make in the future.

***

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Japan Daily Life

People wearing face masks stroll under Cherry blossom in full bloom at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo Tuesday, March 29, 2022. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 29

Today in history: Mar. 29

A jury in Los Angeles recommended the death penalty for Charles Manson and three female followers for the 1969 Tate-La Bianca murders. (The se…

Today in sports history: March 29

Today in sports history: March 29

1982 — Michael Jordan’s jump shot with 16 seconds remaining gives North Carolina a 63-62 victory over Georgetown for the NCAA men’s basketball…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

