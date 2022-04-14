Ukraine damages Russian flagship; Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter; motive sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

Today is Thursday, April 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

After a busy night largely composed of damaging wind and tornado reports, the severe storm threat weakens as it heads towards the East Coast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Click on the links below for full versions of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

***

THURSDAY LISTEN



The Ethical Life podcast: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the recent case where a former nurse in Tennessee was convicted of two felonies and now faces eight years in prison for a fatal medication mistake. Next, they discuss how fear of others can seep into our consciousness, and how that can change the way we act. And in the third segment, they look at the ethical considerations that go into designing our infrastructure.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0